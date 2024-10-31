MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In a 4-3 vote, the Miami Beach commission decided to rescind a measure on the ballot that would’ve authorized a 1% food and beverage tax for homeless and domestic violence services. The decision comes as early voting is underway.

At a commission meeting on Wednesday, Miami Beach officials voted to block the measure, meaning any votes that have already been cast will not be counted.

“This tax increase will punish them,” said Commissioner David Suarez.

Mayor Steven Meiner along with the some commissioners cited concerns about where the sales tax would be going.

The measure was originally approved to go on the ballot by the previous commission in July 2023 and would have generated an estimated $10 million annually for the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and local domestic violence centers.

“We never knew that it was going on the ballot and frankly I was shocked when I saw it on the ballot and when I saw the campaign starting to be run,” said Commissioner Kristen Gonzalez. “I felt very helpless.”

The goal was to tackle a major issue in the city.

“It’s a stacked deck. Big money up against zero oppositions and the voters are being mislead by powerful interest pushing for a tax hike under the guise of compassion,” said Commissioner David Suarez.

However, during the meeting a majority of the commission stated that they weren’t fond of the idea that it was going to an organization they didn’t feel was completely transparent.

“This proposed homeless tax is a masterclass in bad governance. Ask yourself, why are developers pumping big money into this. Its not out of compassion or charity. Its a money grab,” said Commissioner David Suarez. “Its like a reverse Robin Hood taking from good hardworking hospitality businesses that aren’t part of luxury hotels and handing it right into the hands of billionaire developers, lobbyists, and special interests.”

Tax are almost always controversial, but removing it from the ballot and telling voters that their votes won’t count, that’s another issue.

“I don’t think that its right to be taking this away from voters at this point. I think there are unintended consequences that could happen to our budget otherwise and I also do think that it’s not right for us to be collaborating with the rest of the region on this tax because homelessness is not an issue unique to Miami Beach. It’s a regional issue,” said Miami Beach Vice Mayor Alex Fernandez.

The question will still appear on ballots but notices will be placed at polling places to inform voters the results won’t count.

