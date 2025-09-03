MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the state’s crosswalk controversy as municipalities have one day remaining to decided whether they’ll get rid of the colorful, symbolic messages or risk losing state funding.

Miami Beach’s city manager sent a letter requesting an administrative hearing regarding its Pride crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

“This is not a lawsuit, this is not an injunction, this is not asking for declaratory relief,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez. “If we don’t succeed at the administrative hearing, the next step that the state provides for this in the law is for there to be an appeal.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered all municipalities to remove street art related to social, political or ideological beliefs or risk losing state funding.

“They had to remove a ‘back the blue,’ they had to remove some of these other things, and so it spans to different things but we’ve made the policy decision in Florida we’re not gonna use the roads for that purpose, the roads are there for either pedestrians to cross or cars to go and that’s what it’s gonna be,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Protesters are pushing back against the state’s order to erase the rainbow-painted Pride crosswalk and other street art in the city.

Leading up to the highly anticipated commission meeting, hundreds of people marched along Washington Avenue over the weekend, carrying rainbow flags and signs.

“I believe in freedom of expression and I think all rights are human rights,” said protester, Jo Manning.

Fernandez, who led the weekend protest, said he would not allow the LGBTQ community, suggesting renaming the street as a way to preserve the crosswalk’s message.

“If, eventually, let’s say this crosswalk is gone, the community stays. The values of inclusivity will forever be embedded in Miami Beach and so, yeah, we should consider renaming the street because that does not affect the safety, that does not involve FDOT traffic manuals, that’s something that is irrespective of our roadways,” said Fernandez.

Protesters said state officials just want to cover up beliefs that do not align with their own.

“They are trying to erase the LGBTQ+ plus community,” said protester, Karen Matroni.

“It’s about the first amendment. It’s about the freedom of speech and, of course, it’s about equality,” said Julie, a protester.

In a June memo from FDOT, officials pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava disagrees.

“It’s not even a safety concern because actually these are proven to be safer for pedestrians,” said Cava.

Miami Beach joins cities like Fort Lauderdale which has its own pride crosswalk some residents walk to see protected along Sebastian Street and A1A.

The original rainbow crosswalk was painted to honor the 49 people killed at a gay nightclub in Orlando back in 2016 while state officials have already painted over the crosswalk, protesters still gather to color in with chalk; even though its temporary, they say, its message lasts.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.