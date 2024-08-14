MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old suspect who was behind bars for a slew of crimes, including pointing a gun at a Miami Beach commissioner, is now on the run after he got out of his ankle monitor.

Miami Beach officials said Christopher Pitre is a dangerous man and are on the lookout for him.

Pitre was arrested back in April by Miami Beach Police after, police said, he was found sleeping in Commissioner Joe Magazine’s car.

Magazine spoke to 7News about the incident during that time.

“[I] open the car door, and out essentially falls a person, unexpectedly,” Magazine told 7News. “A person was in my driver’s seat.”

Moments later, the commissioner said, a bad situation got worse.

“And he turns around, gun’s already pulled, right at my chest,” he said.

Luckily the gunman took off and days later, police were able to arrest him and attach a rash of other crimes, thefts and other offenses across Miami Beach to him.

“I got your guy here,” a Miami Beach officer said back in April.

But on Tuesday, Magazine spoke again to 7News as he demanded answers from law enforcement officials on Pitre’s whereabouts.

“This person pulled a gun on me. In the home where I live, where every morning I walk with my 7-year-old daughter,” said Magazine.

Magazine said he got a call from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Security Officials regarding the jailbreak of Pitre.

“Mr. Magazine, are you safe? Are you able to speak if you’re compromised? Please let us know,” Magazine said as he described the call.

The commissioner said the call informed him that Pitre was on the run.

“A week ago, he was released on house arrest and he just compromised his ankle monitoring bracelet,” said Magazine.

Now, Pitre is nowhere to be found.

7News reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. A representative said they asked the judge to keep Pitre in jail pending trial due to his extensive criminal record but were unsuccessful at convincing Judge Ariel Rodriguez to keep him behind bars.

Rodriguez did not immediately respond to 7News’ after-business-hours request for comment.

Magazine said the justice system has failed in keeping Pitre locked behind bars.

“We are here in front of the children’s park, right across the street from where he pulled a gun on a father,” he said.

The commissioner said he is furious because an accused violent felon who was locked up is now free and unaccounted for.

“They arrested him with a loaded gun in his waistband with a round in the chamber and the judicial system has failed us,” said Magazine.

7News sources say Pifre is at large and dangerous. He is being search by authorities throughout Miami Beach and beyond.

Sources also tell 7News that Miami Beach politicians are not happy about the development and the public can expect to hear from them on Wednesday.

