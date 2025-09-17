MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Beach commission is set to have its first meeting Wednesday since the Department of Transportation seemingly won round one in the battle over the rainbow crosswalks.

Cities across the state ordered to remove the colorful displays or risk losing state funding.

On the agenda, discussion about renaming 12th Street to Pride Street between Washington and Ocean.

The public is also expected to comment.

