Miami Beach closes summer camps at public parks amid pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach has closed all summer camps at public parks as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

City officials said the closures went into effect on Monday.

Officials said they issued the shutdown due to the rising number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

The closures in Miami Beach follows similar shutdowns at public parks in Miami and Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

