MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach city appointee to a government committee has been removed after he allegedly sent alarming and antisemitic emails to city commissioners.

Johann Moore recently sat on Miami Beach’s Sustainability Committee where he helped drive public policy and received city perks.

But recently sent emails to several Miami Beach city commissioners have gotten Moore censured and off the committee.

“Truly a despicable and disgusting person,” said Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez. “He’s been loud like a barking dog.”

According to Suarez, Moore sent emails like “…Congratulating Iran on its successful missile strikes against the genocidal Zionist regime. I urge Iran to nuke Zionist-held population centres [sic].” to commissioners, the city’s mayor and media outlets on June 13.

“The most disgusting antisemitic rhetoric that you can imagine,” said Suarez of the emails.

The email also mentioned using “dirty bombs.”

“A dirty bomb, meaning nuclear bomb, to kill Jews,” said Suarez.

At a recent commissioner’s meeting, Moore was censured for his emails.

“We have zero tolerance for antisemitism,” said Commissioner Laura Dominguez at the meeting.

At the meeting, Suarez called out Dominguez for reappointing Moore last year, despite other similar emails sent in July 2024 where he wrote “When will Palestinians target Zionist hospitals?”

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Dominguez said he has since been removed and she was unaware about those past emails.

“I removed him from the board. I denounced his comments,” said Dominguez. “We get about 150 emails per day and any given day. If I would’ve seen that, I would’ve done the same action that I took two weeks ago when I had him removed from the board.”

When pressed again on the emails by 7News reporter Sheldon Fox, Dominguez said “I wish my colleagues would’ve spoken up because he would’ve been removed earlier.”

7News tried to interview Moore, but there was no answer when we reached out at his South Beach home. In an email exchange with Moore, he sent 7News a New York Times opinion piece in response to an interview request.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner did not respond to a 7News request for comment on this story.

