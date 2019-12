MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with a special ceremony.

The lighting of the big seashell menorah on Lincoln Road, near Euclid Avenue, took place Sunday evening.

The 19-year tradition also features the world’s largest spinning dreidel.

Attendees enjoyed the holiday with music, dancing and food.

