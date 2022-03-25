MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is bracing for what is expected to be another busy spring break weekend, hours after a curfew that went into effect led to a quiet night in the city’s entertainment district.

7News cameras captured traffic flowing along Ocean Drive on Friday afternoon. A Miami Beach Police cruiser parked nearby suggests the department is aware this could be the calm before a potential storm.

Friday night crowds could swell and be brought to a halt.

The first night of a city-ordered curfew that was enforced Thursday from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. was light and uneventful.

It’s not likely the next night of curfew won’t lead crowds to flock to residential neighborhoods of South Beach like they did in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, revelers will also face the 6 p.m. closing of liquor stores for three nights in addition to the curfew that was put into place in response to last week’s violence. The unruly behavior came with gunfire, stampedes and innocent victims taken to the hospital. Nine police officers were also hurt.

The fallout forced some store sales to stop early within the curfew zone.

“I mean, definitely, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Wilson Arevalo from Gulf Liquors.

Gulf Liquors is located feet from Lincoln Road on Alton Road and is being forced to close six hours early this weekend.

“It’s affecting a lot of stores, so it’s sad and very bad, I mean, ’cause it’s affecting a lot of families as well,” said Arevalo.

The temporary rules are part of the city’s declaration of a state of emergency.

Some revelers are skeptical about their effects.

“This ain’t gonna change much, ’cause nobody’s gonna listen to the curfew, and nobody’s going to not be able to drink after 6 p.m. just ’cause the liquor store ain’t open,” said a man.

