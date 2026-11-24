MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video released by Miami Beach Police shows officers making a holiday time takedown.

The footage, taken overnight on Halloween, shows officers confronting a group of men inside of a parked SUV near South Pointe Park.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver and a passenger gripping onto AR-15-style rifles, according to Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

Responding officers ordered the four men in the SUV to show their hands.

After seizing the rifles, officers found even more weapons inside, which ultimately led to an arrest.

“Not only did the driver and passenger have two AR-15s but our K-9 handler discovered two additional handguns loaded in the backseat of the vehicle. One was stolen out of Homestead, and the passenger ultimately was arrested,” said Bess.

That passenger was later identified as Jose Maria Huazano.

The 20-year-old now faces charges of third-degree grand theft and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.