MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization brought love to Miami Beach with a huge fundraiser.

Best Buddies hosted an event that challenged participants to bike 75 miles through Miami alongside a fleet of police officers, Friday morning.

The riders raised a minimum of $10,000 each to join the challenge with all proceeds going to people facing intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best buddies’ founder Anthony Shriver talked about how much the fundraiser means.

“We’re celebrating Best Buddies,” said Shriver. “We’re riding 80 miles to raise money for our organization. I’m here with the great Andy Borowski, who’s helped raise the money for this and he’s been an incredible local supporter. We’re gonna create more jobs, more friendship, more leadership opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.”

Professional athletes, high-profile personalities, and athletes with disabilities all took part in the ride.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Best Buddies.

