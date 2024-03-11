MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials are expecting another successful week of spring break after the city has set stricter safety measures for the influx of visitors during the season.

The city, now at the peak of its spring break period, introduced a string of regulations aimed at preventing the recurrence of last year’s chaos that led to two deadly shootings. After years of unruly crowds, the city finally decided to break-up with spring break in 2024.

“If you come to our city, we want you to really enjoy it, but you must be lawful,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess, who spoke to 7News on Sunday as the night was relatively calm.

This year, the Miami Beach Police Department, along with 18 other state and federal agencies, took to the streets to manage the influx of spring breakers. Enhanced measures include DUI checkpoints, barricades for crowd control and an increase in parking fees. Parking garages were also shut down to discourage excessive traffic in certain areas.

“So, since the duration of spring break, which has started last weekend, we have a little over 100 arrests so far, which according to the data, we’re down about 14%,” said Bess.

The first high-volume weekend under the new regulations ended without any reported shootings and stampedes. Although the streets seem safer, business owners spoke to 7News on Sunday and stated that their businesses are being affected by the new safety regulations.

“I’ve spoken with other business owners, one who claims her business is down 80%,” said Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel. “Another, a friend who’s a hotelier up the street, [says] the inability for guests to park is very disruptive.”

As seen over the weekend, some of the measures that have been working are the towing fees that has nearly tripled.

“It’s a big crowd. There’s no chaos this time,” said Cort Fort, who is visiting from Houston.

Every year, thousands are drawn to the Miami Beach during spring break, but visitors said this year is different.

“Now it’s more chill, not as much people,” said a woman.

“We are the crazy spring breakers, but we are not the ones that do the extra,” said a man.

City officials remain hopeful that the rest of the spring break season will continue to unfold smoothly. Next weekend is the last major weekend of spring break.

The safety measures are expected to end at the end of March.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.