Miami Beach allows restaurants to make deliveries during curfew

RELATED

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The City of Miami Beach is making an exception to its general curfew in order to allow local restaurants to make deliveries.

In a statement issued Saturday, Miami Beach officials said they have revised the city’s emergency order maintaining the curfew, which remains in effect from midnight until 5 a.m.

Restaurant kitchens are now permitted to operate after midnight for delivery services only.

For more information about emergency measures being enforced in Miami Beach to help stop the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.