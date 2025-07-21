MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach is the first city in South Florida to use a new app that helps 911 dispatchers find callers who aren’t sure where they are.

City officials in a press release Monday said the app, called What3Words, breaks down locations into three unique words to pinpoint a caller’s exact spot, even in places without clear street addresses, like beaches and parks.

“Every second counts in an emergency. What3Words helps our first responders find people faster,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Now our dispatchers can pinpoint locations with incredible precision – even in parks or beaches where street addresses aren’t clear. This will help us save lives.”

If someone calls 911 and doesn’t know their location, dispatchers can send them a link. The app then provides three words, like surfaces.hotels.upon, which map to a specific spot, like 1701 Meridian Ave.

Callers read the words back, and dispatchers use them to direct emergency crews.

“What3Words gives us an added advantage in finding people quicker, especially in areas without street addresses or when a caller is disoriented,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello, who oversees the city’s emergency dispatch operations for police, fire and medical calls. “In emergency situations, every second matters and this tool helps us eliminate the guesswork.”

The app is now being used for calls throughout Miami Beach.

