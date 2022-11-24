MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners gathered for the Turkey Trot in Miami Beach.

The organized race was held to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Lummus Park, Thursday morning.

A staff worker said the South Florida community raised over $74,000 before the event started.

“We’re hoping for a few more donations to come in last minute,” said the staff worker. “We have registration open this morning so, we’re hoping our attendees give back and give thanks.”

The winner of the 5K race was 13-year-old Fletcher Rocrow. He said he trained for the race and others like it.

