Miami Beach 1st responders pay tribute to Mount Sinai staff

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police and Fire departments came together to salute the doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The officials clapped for the healthcare workers and paid tribute over their loudspeakers on Easter Sunday for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration included a water salute from a fire boat.

