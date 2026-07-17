MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans had a great time celebrating the FIFA World Cup and youth soccer in South Florida.

Curaçao national team players Eloy Room and Jürgen Locadia headlined the Miami Ball Run 2026.

Inspired by the Olympic Ball Run 30 years ago, more than 50 ball runners, including players and athletes, kicked off a huge FIFA soccer ball from Government Center in Miami on Friday afternoon before finishing at the historic Little Haiti Soccer Park.

The celebration of soccer benefited Little Haiti F.C, the only youth soccer program in Miami that is free of charge.

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