MIAMI (WSVN) - An auto dealership owner in Miami is asking for the public’s help weeks after, he said, a man stole a luxury sedan during a test drive.

City of Miami Police units responded to the Prado Auto Sales dealership located on Southwest Eighth Street and 73rd Avenue on Sept. 28.

Alejandro Prado, one of the owners of the dealership, said that the thief walked into the dealership and asked to test drive a 2019 Infiniti.

“He was calm, collected,” said Prado.

Prado said the man showed up on a particularly busy day at the dealership and showed interest in a white Infiniti Q50.

“The salesman grabs the keys, shows him to the car, starts the car, and they eventually go on a test drive,” he said.

At one point during the test drive, which involved driving around four blocks, the thief told the salesman, who was seated in the passenger seat, that he felt the car had a problem and wanted the salesperson to complete the ride back to the dealership.

When the salesperson got out of the car to swap seats with the man, Prado said, the thief drove off with the car.

“At that point, he starts making as if he’s exiting the vehicle. My salesman starts doing the same thing. Next thing you know, my salesman is outside of the vehicle, away from the vehicle, and he takes off,” said Prado.

Prado said the sneaky thief cost the dealership some money.

“Settles me back up a good chunk of change, you know, because of the value of the vehicle,” he said.

Now, Prado is hoping someone recognizes the thief or the car he’s driving.

Officials are searching for a Caucasian man who stands about 6 feet tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has a scar along his right jawline.

“You know, pray that the car shows up, even if it’s slightly damaged, and hopefully this guy gets what he deserves, and nobody else is a victim,” said Prado.

Prado said he is glad that his employee was not hurt.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this vehicle theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.