HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a blessed beginning for a new Catholic school in Homestead.

The Little School, located in the La Salle Educational Center at 13350 SW 314th St., is ready to officially open its doors.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski blessed the school in a ceremony held Sunday.

“We also have to ask God for His blessings, so we do, in fact, give our best efforts, because God doesn’t want mediocrity, and so, by blessing the school, we ask God’s blessings upon us so that we do our best,” he said.

Parents and students got a look inside before the big grand opening on Monday morning.

The new K-4 center will serve underprivileged children in the area.

