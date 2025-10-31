MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski announced on his 75th birthday that he will submit his letter of resignation to the pope as required by canon law.

Wenski recently celebrated his birthday with a Mass of thanksgiving and a pizza party for employees of the Archdiocese of Miami Pastoral Center in Miami Shores.

During the Mass on Oct. 20, Wenski recounted that he was born Oct. 18, 1950, amid Hurricane King, a Category 4 storm that made it difficult for his parents to reach the hospital.

In his homily, he said he would inform Pope Leo XIV of his willingness to continue serving as archbishop for as long as requested.

Following the service, staff members celebrated with pizza, ice cream, birthday cake and a trivia game called “Do You Know the Boss?” highlighting the archbishop’s life and service to the local and national church.

Wenski, who has served as the fourth Archbishop of Miami for 15 years, has been with the church in various roles for nearly 50 years. He governs 109 Catholic parishes and serves 65 Catholic schools with around 37,000 students across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

The archbishop’s retirement timeline will ultimately be determined by the pope, as canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation at age 75.

