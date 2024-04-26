MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami archbishop received a high honor for his work with people in need.

A new housing complex was opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning for families who struggle with affordable housing.

Wenski Groves was named after Archbishop Thomas Wenski due to his support of those less fortunate and his work with Catholic churches.

“The universe of people needing solutions like this brings is very much larger than what we can address, but this is symbolic of what can be done when people put their heads together to create solutions to the enormous difficulties we have today with affordable housing,” said Wenski.

The complex along Northwest 37th Street and 21st Avenue includes 30 brand new apartments, 20 efficiencies, and 10 one-bedroom spaces.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.