Miami Airport Station will be closed to Tri-Rail trains all weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Tri-Rail trains will not have access to the Miami Airport Station on Saturday and Sunday due to work on the tracks.

The Hialeah Market Station will also be closed to the Tri-Rail trains all weekend because of the construction of the track.

Shuttle buses will operate between the two stations and the Metrorail Transfer Station to transport passengers during the weekend and potentially into Monday if the track work isn’t completed by then.

Passengers that connect with Tri-Rail using Metrorail are encouraged to use the Green Line into the Metrorail Transfer Station to bypass the shuttle buses.

Work on the Iris interchange may cause up to 30-minute delays to regular train service.

