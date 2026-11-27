MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx cargo plane is now on the tarmac at Miami International Airport after ending up in the grass after overshooting the runway upon arrival, Wednesday night. As the investigation into what went wrong continues, passengers rebooked their trips after the cargo plane caused a disruption and delayed or canceled several flights.

Ground crews began inspecting the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 on Thanksgiving following Wednesday night’s close call.

Officials say the aircraft took off from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis before overshooting the runway at MIA around 8:30 p.m.

The two pilots onboard at the time were unharmed, as well as no reported injuries on the ground.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials have since launched an investigation to determine what happened.

The chaotic events forced airport officials to shut down all but one runway during the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Hundreds of flights were delayed and dozens more canceled.

A couple who spoke with 7News said they were hoping to make it back home in Washington, D.C. for the holiday. Instead they had to spend another night in Miami.

“Rebooking, that was the challenge, just to rebook another flight, but then we looked up, it automatically rebooked us for today’s flight,” said Rahim Jenkins.

This all comes nearly three months after a 21 Air cargo plane contracted by Amazon also overshot a runway at MIA, killing five people.

Parts from that aircraft are still on the tarmac, not far from the FedEx plane.

In a worrying trend of incidents at MIA, on Nov. 14, a cargo plane collided with a passenger plane on the taxiway, leaving both aircraft’s badly damaged.

“It’s kind of scary and I’m just like, ‘What’s happening?'” said a traveler

As for Wednesday’s scare, FedEx released a statement, which reads in part:

“We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries. We are coordinating closely with investigating authorities, and any additional questions should be referred to the FAA.”

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