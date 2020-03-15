MIA travelers react to expansion of travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers at Miami International Airport weighed in on the latest expansion of the travel ban into the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday at midnight, the United Kingdom and Ireland will be added to the list of countries in the European travel ban list.

Travelers at MIA who spoke to 7News on Sunday said they are grappling with the succession of changes as COVID-19 cases continue to tise around the world.

“Yes, yes, its a crazy thing,” said a traveler who flew out to London.

Last week, President Donald Trump put a stop to foreign travelers coming to the United States from most European countries. Americans, however, can still come back from those countries.

The traveler who flew out to London to MIA said they understand the decision, but hope it’s just a precaution.

“I hope it’s not too much of a problem,” she said.

This latest development is happening as American Airlines announced it would be cutting international flights from the U.S. by 75%.

“It’s tough, but there is no other way to do it,” said traveler Rigo Cordova.

The cuts that are going into effect on Monday are in response to a decrease in demand and the travel restrictions in place.

Cordova, who flew into South Florida from Chile, said he had to cut his family vacation short after hearing the news.

“I think that 75% is going to increase in the next days,” he said.

Over at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a Transportation Security Administration agent tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said.

In statement released Sunday, a TSA official said the affected officer is being treated, and all employees that person came in contact with over the last two weeks are self-isolated at home.

As far as the European travel ban goes, MIA is one of 13 airports across the country that are still accepting flights from Europe carrying american citizens.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.