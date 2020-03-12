MIA travelers react to Europe travel restrictions amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - People flying in and out of Miami International Airport had mixed reactions about President Donald Trump’s announcement enforcing strong travel restrictions for much of Europe to the United States.

Some travelers who spoke to 7News on Thursday said the commander in chief’s decision, made during a speech from the Oval Office, Wednesday night, makes sense considering the severity of the outbreak.

“In Europe there are a lot of cases of the coronavirus, so it is the right move,” said a traveler.

“Seems like if it’s necessary, then I’m glad it happened,” said another traveler.

“It’s scary, you know, because it’s getting closer to home, and there’s more cases,” said traveler Luis Saguay.

The restrictions, which extend to 26 counties, will not apply to American citizens, and as of Thursday, they also exclude the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“It was actually really emotional for me, because my mom is an overseas teacher,” said traveler Rachel Cruz.

Since Cruz’s mother, who teaches in Spain, is a U.S. citizen, she will be able to fly home, but for many people who call Europe home, a trip to the U.S. is currently out of the question.

“I’m sure it was a decision that needed to happen, but I think it did put a lot of fear out there,” said Cruz.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced they want those same restrictions applied to Cuba.

Government officials in Cuba said they only have a handful of cases, but Gimenez said he is not convinced.

“I believe there’s probably a heck of a lot more, and it poses a risk to the people of Miami-Dade County and our state,” he said.

Traveler Fidel Peres, who flew to Cuba on Thursday, said he believes it’s a bad decision because it would keep families in Cuba and Miami apart.

Gimenez also announced Jackson Memorial Hospital will staff isolation spaces at MIA and PortMiami to handle any travelers who may be suspected of carrying the virus.

“Clinicians will decide at what point to release the patients to help them transition home to self-isolate,” he said.

The question now becomes what comes next.

Trump said there are no plans to affect domestic travel, but they are monitoring the situation.

“Is it a possibility? Yes. If somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot. You see what they’re doing in New Rochelle?” he said referring to the coronavirus outbreak in New York state.

The European travel restrictions will be going into place at 11:59 p.m. on Friday. They are expected to last at least a month.

