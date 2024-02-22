MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is celebrating a new investment toward a better future.

The airport will receive a $27 million award to improve its central terminal and the E and F concourses.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Thursday said the award is part of an important collaboration between the county and the federal government.

“This is largely thanks to our partnership with the Department of Transportation, and we are ensuring that we never let them down,” she said.

The mayor was joined by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg for the announcement.

The money is part of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

Levine Cava also announced new grants that will fund necessary repairs to the SkyTrain. Service is expected to resume in the spring.

