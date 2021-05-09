MIA to open 2 sites offering Pfizer vaccine

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two new COVID-19 vaccination sites are set to open at Miami International Airport.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be available at the two locations starting Monday, MIA officials said.

Airport employees, including their families and friends, and some travelers will be eligible to receive doses.

Vaccines will be offered to Florida residents 18 years and older, on May 10-14, June 1-4 and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.