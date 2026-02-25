MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida airport is sharing its flight plan for the future.

Miami International Airport will be expanding Concourse D, specifically the D60 Gate area used by American Airlines.

The plan calls for 17 new gates, new shopping and dining options and an enhanced baggage handling system.

The expansion, which is expected to cost $1 billion and is part of the airport’s overall modernization efforts, is scheduled to break ground in 2027 with the completion tentatively expected around 2030.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.