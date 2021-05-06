MIA selected for TSA detection drone testing

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administration has selected Miami International Airport as one of the sites to test its drones in an effort to keep airports safe.

Starting Thursday, the agency launched detection drones used to find security threats in restricted airspace.

The measure is part of an overall strategy set to increase safety measures at airports nationwide.

Technicians tested the drones’ effectiveness by checking a wide range of surveillance technologies, including thermal imaging and artificial intelligence.

