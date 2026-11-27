MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - All runways at Miami International Airport have been reopened two days after a FedEx cargo plane overshot the runway and skidded off.

Investigators are examining the plane to determine what went wrong on Wednesday night.

The two pilots were not hurt, but the incident disrupted Thanksgiving travel, delaying hundreds of flights and canceling dozens more.

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