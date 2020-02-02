MIA ride-hail drop-offs to be relocated day after Super Bowl

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers scheduled to fly out of Miami International Airport on Monday should head there earlier than usual, especially if they’re using a ride-hailing service.

According to airport officials, due to increased vehicle traffic at the airport on the day after Super Bowl 54, all ride app passengers will be dropped off at the nearby MIA Rental Car Center, located at 3900 NW 25th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade, between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials said more than 90,000 passengers are expected to board departing flights out of MIA on Monday, which would be a single-day record.

Officials advise hotel guests to check out five hours before their departure flight and anyone requesting an Uber or Lyft pickup to to do so four hours before their scheduled departure time.

Guests dropped off at the RCC will take the MIA Mover to the MIA Station, located on the airport’s third level, between the Dolphin and Flamingo garages. The station is connected by moving walkways to all sections of the terminal building.

American Airlines will provide self-service baggage check-in kiosks at the RCC on Monday.

