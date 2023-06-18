MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has returned to normal a day after an outage caused a frustrating backlog of luggage that led to long lines, mountains of bags and frustrated travelers.

7News cameras on Sunday captured passengers arriving at the busy airport to check in for their international flights.

The Labbe family checked in about three hours early to avoid any problems boarding their flight to Chile.

“You don’t get nowhere by stressing out,” said Max Labbe.

“We’re checking in six bags,” said traveler Daniela Rodriguez, who is also heading to Chile.

It was a different situation on Saturday, when authorities confirmed the system that the Transportation Security Agency uses to screen and move checked bags at the airports South Terminal malfunctioned.

The outage causing a travel nightmare for many passengers flying out of MIA.

“It’s been crazy,” said a traveler. “It should be easier.”

“We’re all waiting,” said another traveler.

Travelers arriving at the airport on Saturday encountered massive lines and piles of luggage everywhere.

“It’s always a frustration here,” said traveler Gandhar Patak. “An airport as big as Miami should take care of this.”

“They’re insane. This [line] is extra long. We’ve been here for, like, over an hour,” said another traveler.

Fortunately, the system was back online by Sunday morning.

“We never check in bags, either, on purpose, and I feel like I’ll never do it again,” said a traveler.

Agents at the airport who spoke with 7News on Sunday said things have been running smoothly.

Those flying to Chile said they’re thankful they didn’t have to deal with the travel headaches on Saturday.

“It would have been horrible. I would have felt – I don’t know, I probably would have cried,” said Rodriguez.

“I probably would have snapped or something, I don’t know, but I’m glad it was not today,” said traveler Vincent Labbe.

As of Sunday night, there is no word as to what caused the outage.

