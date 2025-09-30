MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s terminals and overall infrastructure will receive a major overhaul.

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $94 million to MIA as part of the Airport Improvement Program. The federal funds are part of the airport’s $9 billion plan to upgrade nearly every area.

Officials say the investments will improve the passenger experience, enhance safety and keep up with growing travel and trade demands.

“In the next four to five years, our airport is going to be transformed as these projects are completed,” said Ralph Cutié, the airport’s director.

From brand new terminals to updated runways, officials say the money will help the airport handle record-breaking traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.