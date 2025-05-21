MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is preparing for more than 900,000 passengers over Memorial Day weekend, airport officials said Wednesday.

According to officials, MIA expects an average of 156,000 travelers daily from Thursday through Tuesday, matching last year’s record-breaking holiday season volume.

As South Florida enters its rainy season, travelers should expect showers that could impact flight schedules. In the case of lightning activity in the area, airline ground operations may be paused for safety.

To help passengers navigate the busy travel period, MIA released the following tips:

Arrive Early: Travelers should arrive three hours before departure and check in online when possible.

As of May 7, a REAL ID-compliant license or another approved ID is required to board domestic flights.

Carry essential items in your carry-on and follow TSA guidelines, including the 3-1-1 rule for liquids.

Use ride-share, taxis or alternate options to avoid parking congestion.

Half-price parking is offered at the Economy Park and Ride Lot. Valet parking and a 60-space Cell Phone Waiting Lot are also available.

Travelers may use the Mobile Passport Control app to fast-track customs processing.

