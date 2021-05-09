MIA opens 2 sites offering Pfizer vaccine to employees, travelers and Floridians

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two new COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened at Miami International Airport offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine will be available at the two locations starting Monday until Friday, MIA officials said.

The announcement was made as an effort to boost tourism after a crushing year. Airport employees, including their families and friends, and some travelers will be eligible to receive doses.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava visited the airport, Monday morning.

“We’re following the Florida rules, which say that if you are a resident or if you’re here on business or for the benefit of Florida, you are eligible,” Levine Cava said.

Vaccinations will administered at Concourse D and at 75 Bus Road.

Vaccines will be offered to Florida residents 18 years and older, on May 10-14, June 1-4 and June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Levine Cava said the sites will be open past the 4 p.m. closing date if the demand is there.

