MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers at Miami International Airport encountered travel troubles after hundreds of flight delays left them waiting for hours.

The airport on Sunday was packed with people waiting in lines — for their flights or their bags.

Along with the delays, MIA officials said, there were also dozens of cancellations.

On Saturday alone, the airport reported over 600 delayed flights and 87 cancelled flights. Roughly half of all flights departed on time.

MIA officials blamed storms in northern Florida and Georgia for the mass disruptions.

By Sunday afternoon, officials said, there were less than a handful of cancelled flights and no delays.

