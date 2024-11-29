MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Millions of people are flooding the roads, airports and even train stations as they head back home from their Thanksgiving destinations.

Several people arrived to Miami International Airport early Friday morning to start their journey.

Within the next couple of days, airports officials said MIA is expecting hundreds of thousands of passengers in a day until Dec.3.

Flying is expected to be up about 10% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite this, many travelers said things have been a breeze at MIA.

“I am coming from Chile. I am going to Dadeland Mall right now to do get some shopping and go back to Chile tonight,” said a man.

“How is your traveling experience?” asked 7’s Jessica Vallejo.

“Nice. Very good,” he said.

“It’s very empty maybe. This is my first time here in Miami. In the United States,” said a traveler.

Nonetheless, experts urge travelers to arrive three hours before their flight’s departure time.

If you’re driving home for the holidays AAA predicts 71 million people will hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That includes more than 4 million Floridians because flight tickets have sky-rocketed while gas prices have lowered the $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021.

National Average:$3.07

Florida Average: $3.13

Broward Average:$3.15

Miami-Dade Average: $3.16

The best time to hit the road Friday is after 1 p.m. and the worst time is between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

