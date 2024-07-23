MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Children with special needs got a walkthrough on how to be plane prepared at a South Florida airport.

Miami International Airport hosted an instruction and readiness tour for more than 60 kids from Easter-Seals South Florida, a school for neurodivergent students.

The students were able to rehearse the full air travel experience, which included getting boarding passes, going through security and boarding a plane.

“One of the things we’re doing is normalizing air travel for them and for their families,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Reglado. “For many families, they buy a ticket and they’re hoping for the best. We have social stories for them, and they get to ask as many questions, and hopefully the next time they come to the airport, it’s a wonderful experience.”

The goal of the program is for anyone, regardless of their disability, to experience the wonder and freedom of flight.

