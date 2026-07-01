MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport held a special flag raising ceremony to honor America’s 250th anniversary.

The ceremony was held in the airport’s central garden on Wednesday morning.

Instead of the 70 international flags which represent each country the airport serves, local veterans raised 70 United States flags in their place.

“More than 150,000 travelers pass through MIA each and every day, and now so many will be able to see this striking tribute to our nation and to the bold enduring spirit of the American flag and all that it symbolizes,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

These flags will remain on display through the end of July.

Officials also led a dedication ceremony for the Renaissance of Towers, a sculpture that honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

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