MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers at South Florida airports are dealing with travel trouble because of Tropical Storm Debby.

Officials at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday reported dozens of delays and cancellations.

Some travelers at MIA told 7News they have been waiting for hours to board their flights. They said they were told there were tech issues, and the storm made matters worse.

“We got to Miami, and now we’ve just been staying here, and we don’t know when we get to go home,” said traveler Amanda Ballard.

“This has been an experience. We’ve been trying to get home since, like, 3 p.m. yesterday,” said traveler Dalesia Boyd.

Airport officials urge travelers to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

