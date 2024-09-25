(WSVN) - Hurricane Helene is affecting air travel across Florida’s major airports, with reports of cancelations and delays stretching across Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport and Tampa International Airport announcing its closure to the public.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, five flights have been canceled so far, destinations include the Bahamas, Cancun, and Boston.

Some flyers are scrambling to fix their flight plans.

“We’re trying to figure it out. Yeah we’re trying to figure it out as we speak to see if we can go somewhere but it’s not looking positive,” said a traveler.

Six flights were also delayed.

Miami International Airport is also experiencing it’s fair share of travel woes with some flights not being able to enter or leave the airport.

Miami International Airport currently has eight flights cancelled and nine delayed.

Further West, Tampa International Airport announced it will close to the public at 2.a.m., Thursday and reopen when its safe.

— Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) September 25, 2024

Travelers are advised to confirm their flight status before arriving at the airport.

