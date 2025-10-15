MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - (WSVN/AP) – Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have confirmed they will not air a video message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that blames Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown and its impact on Transportation Security Administration operations.

In a statement to 7News, MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said the airport will continue showing TSA’s Real ID awareness video instead, in keeping with Miami-Dade County policy prohibiting political messaging inside the terminal.

“At MIA, we deeply value and support our TSA partners and the vital role they play in ensuring the safety of our passengers every day. To be consistent with Miami-Dade County policy regarding messaging within the MIA terminal, MIA will instead continue playing TSA’s existing Real ID awareness video.” Greg Chin, Communications Division Director

A spokesperson for FLL told the Associated Press said it has a policy that doesn’t allow political messaging to be displayed in its facility.

Airports across the country, including those in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix and Seattle, have also refused to air the video, citing similar rules against political content.

In the video, Noem says Democrats in Congress are to blame for the shutdown, which she claims has affected federal operations and left many TSA employees working without pay.

Critics argue the message could violate the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity by federal employees.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.