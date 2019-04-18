MIA debuts sensory-friendly room for young travelers with developmental disabilities

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is debuting a unique room for Autism Awareness Month.

The airport announced a sensory-friendly room where young travelers with cognitive and developmental disabilities can enjoy a calm environment while they wait for their flight.

The sensory-soothing room includes an aquatic bubble tub, wall puzzles, cushioned seats and a light projector.

Officials said the room will be dimly lit to provide a relaxing environment in the bustling airport.

It opens Friday and will be available to young travelers daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

