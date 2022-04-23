MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have evacuated a cargo building at Miami International Airport after two grenades were reportedly found in a piece of luggage.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the cargo warehouse area at around 5:20 p.m., Saturday, in reference to two possible grenades found.

MIA employees said they saw the grenades through an X-ray machine.

Officers worked to evacuate everyone from the building.

Police said the bomb squad was requested, and they followed all safety protocols.

7News has learned the luggage belonged to someone traveling on Air France.

