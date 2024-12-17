MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As airports across the country expect a large number of passengers for the holidays, the Transportation Security Administration and one South Florida airport are providing tips to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured families going through security checks at Miami International Airport.

MIA and TSA are gearing up for what, they said, will be a record-breaking travel season.

“From Dec. 21 to Jan. 6, we’re looking at a projection of a little over 3 million passengers for that season, which is approximately 1% of our last year’s record-breaking number,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA director and CEO. “That translates to end-of-year numbers close to 56 million passengers for the year.”

Ahead of the increase in holiday traffic, Cutié is sharing some tips to keep passengers on schedule.

“Number one thing is obviously plan ahead and get to the airport early. That would be the number one thing,” he said. “Number two is, if you want to avoid backups in our parking garage, get dropped off. And then the third thing, pack carefully, and that’s why we’re here with TSA, partnering with them and this presentation.”

Despite traffic and overweight baggage, TSA said there is one common culprit that is responsible for slowing travelers down; attempting to take prohibited items.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the difference between common, regular lighters that will just light up with flint, and these are actually torch lighters, as well as like a little replica toy gun like this,” said Karoba, a TSA agent. “A lot of times, parents will bring them for kids and they’re not aware that even though it’s a toy, just because looks like it, it’s not allowed.”

Passengers will also need to keep in mind traveling with their gifts.

“Please travel with your gift with a gift bag or in some type of gift box because if an item does need to be checked by us, it is gift-wrapped, unfortunately, we will have to unwrap it and we really don’t want to do that,” said Stephen Taber, TSA federal security director for MIA.

Representatives at MIA said there are three dates that passengers should keep in mind, which will be the busiest travel days on Dec. 20, Dec. 22 and New Year’s Eve.

