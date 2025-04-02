MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport and American Airlines hosted the airport’s latest MIA Airport Instruction and Readiness Tour for more than 50 students with special needs.

Wednesday’s tour allowed students from local high schools to rehearse the air travel experience from start to finish, all the way to an airplane seat, in a safe and controlled environment.

“If these programs did not exist, they would be extremely nervous, agitated and very anxious,” special education teacher Jeanelle Ortiz said.

The children, along with their parent or guardian, practiced entering the airport, getting their boarding passes, going through security and boarding an American Airlines plane with the airline’s gate agents and flight crew.

“It’s wonderful for them to have this opportunity, so they’re more at ease when they come to the airport, and to be prepared to what they might experience,” Ortiz said.

The tour is also designed to help airport and airline employees learn the skills needed to assist special needs children.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.