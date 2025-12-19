MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Locals and travelers will get a parking boost at Miami International Airport with a brand new parking garage.

The new garage added 2,240 parking spaces just in time for the holiday travel season.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the garage was long overdue.

“We put out all kinds of notices asking people not to try to park, we have people standing by showing the spots that are available,” said Levine Cava. “They text me and say, ‘We’re here, we’re abandoning our cars in the middle of the busy freeway, so it is really, really important, we want everyone to have a great customer experience as for our locals and visitors alike.”

The new garage joins the Dolphin and Flamingo parking garages to provide airport goers with over 10,000 parking spaces.

