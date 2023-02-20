MIAMI (WSVN) - A special event for Black History Month.

Meyga Learning Center hosted a dedication ceremony for Dr. Enid Pinkney.

The 91-year-old is the founding president of the historic Hampton House Community Trust.

She has worked to ensure that the role of African Americans in Miami’s history is remembered.

“She is part of our history,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “She is a woman in the history books right here, and she makes us so proud, all the things she’s been fighting for, for a long, long time.”

Pinkey has also been a champion of restoration efforts in the community.

