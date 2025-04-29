MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Meyer Shank Racing partnered with St. Thomas University during the month of April to provide students with real-world experience in professional motorsports.

Students in Big Data Analytics, Fashion Merchandising & Design, Culinary, and Sports Administration programs participated in projects with MSR, including analyzing race data, designing a custom race suit, and developing performance drinks.

The partnership concluded with a symposium at STU on Monday focused on sports administration and marketing, where students completed a sponsorship strategy assignment.

MSR will showcase a special St. Thomas University-themed design on its No. 66 Honda during the Milwaukee Mile race on August 24.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.