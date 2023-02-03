(WSVN) - Pablo Lyle, a Mexican telenovela star, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a manslaughter conviction in Miami.

The 36-year-old could face up to 15 years in prison in the court hearing.

Lyle was convicted in October 2022 involving an alleged road rage incident.

The incident in March 2019 involved an attack on Juan Ricardo Hernandez who died from the injuries.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.