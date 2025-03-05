NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Metrorail train derailed and slammed into another at a train yard in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place in the train yard in the Florida East Coast Railway, Hialeah Yard, 7500 Northwest 69th Avenue.

Outside of potential operators, there may not have been passengers on board at the time of the collision.

Crews were seen examining the substantial damage to both trains.

Crime scene tape was put up as crews continue to investigate.

